Telegram raises $210 mn via bond sales amid funding crunch

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has raised $210 million from several investors via bond sales. The investors include its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov.

The fund raise comes as Telegram is still not profitable amid the economic downturn where funding is scarce.

John Hyman, Telegram Chief Investment Adviser, told TechCrunch that the platform raised the capital by issuing bonds worth $270 million because "interest rates have gone up significantly since 2021, the bonds have a different issue price".