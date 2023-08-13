Thief prevents car tracking attempt by placing AirTag on another vehicle

A woman's attempt to locate her stolen car took an unexpected turn as the thief discovered the hidden Apple AirTag and cleverly placed it on another rental vehicle to create distraction, the media reported.

On a morning trip to Vancouver, Becca Hislop and her boyfriend found that her car was stolen, reports AppleInsider.

Hislop was ready for the situation as she had hidden an AirTag in her car.

After watching the AirTag signal move through city traffic, Hislop used it the next day to locate the vehicle she believed was hers.

When she got to the Kelowna winery where the AirTag was located, she realised that the thief was clever enough to find the AirTag and attach it to an Evo Car Share vehicle.