Top S.Korean firms, including Samsung, fare worse than US counterparts in H1 2023

South Korea's major companies, including Samsung, performed far worse than their US counterparts in the first half of 2023 due to the sluggish chip and energy sectors amid a global economic slowdown, a report showed on Monday.

Samsung Electronics saw its sales, operating profit and net profit dip 21.5 per cent, 95.4 per cent and 86.9 per cent on-year, respectively.

Comparable figures of its US counterpart, Apple, dropped 4.2 per cent, 10 per cent and 9.2 per cent, reports Yonhap nNews Agency.

South Korea's top 100 non-financial firms listed on the main local bourse saw their combined sales edge up 0.3 per cent on-year to $746.3 billion in the January-June period, according to the report by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).