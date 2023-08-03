US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

A team of US scientists have, in a major breakthrough, developed a novel cancer-stopping pill that can annihilate all solid tumours.

The pill, named AOH1996, has shown to be effective in pre-clinical research treating cells derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

Developed by a team at City of Hope in California, US, AOH1996 was named after Anna Olivia Healy, who was born in 1996 and died when she was just nine-years-old after being diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

According to Linda Malkas, Professor in City of Hope's Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics, most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which enables wily cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant.