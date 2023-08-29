Users banned on Telegram despite never having signed up!

A number of users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain their phone numbers have been banned from the encrypted messaging app Telegram, despite never using it.

According to Cybernews, some of them have even posted their phone numbers on social media, asking for assistance.

"Hey, my telegram number got banned for no reason. I need help asap," one user wrote on X.

"I'm trying to use my mobile phone number. But Telegram says it's banned. Please help. I didn't use any third party applications and not using any wrong thing. So please unban me," another user said.

One more user wrote, "Hello telegram team I m using telegram since 3 years. I am enjoying your all services and I appreciate your work towards your user. I'm trying to use my 2nd mobile phone number to create 2nd telegram account to use But Telegram says it's banned. Please help..@telegram."