X officially changes tweets into 'posts' in upcoming terms of service
New terms and services for X (formerly Twitter) go into effect 29 September. No more use of 'Twitter'; strict data scraping rules and biometric data collection are among the notable changes
Elon Musk-run X has formally renamed tweets as 'posts' and retweets as 'reposts' on Friday, 8 September, as its new terms of service come into effect on 29 September.
Among other notable changes in the new terms and conditions (TOCs) is the complete removal of the work 'Twitter', which is replaced by 'X'.
Also, the new terms of service say that by using X, 'to the extent permitted by law, you also waive the right to participate as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action, collective action or representative action proceeding'.
On scraping data, it says that 'crawling or scraping the services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited'.
Earlier, it read: 'Crawling the services is permissible if done in accordance with the provisions of the robots.txt file, however, scraping the services without our prior consent is expressly prohibited.'
X Corp will also now seek permission from users to start collecting their biometric data and employment history.
The social media network has updated its privacy policy to include carveouts for 'biometric information' and 'employment history'.
'Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,' reads the updated privacy policy.
X said it may collect and use personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) 'to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising'.
The new X policy will go into effect from 29 September.
