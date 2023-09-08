X officially changes tweets into 'posts' in upcoming terms of service

Elon Musk-run X has formally renamed tweets as 'posts' and retweets as 'reposts' on Friday, 8 September, as its new terms of service come into effect on 29 September.

Among other notable changes in the new terms and conditions (TOCs) is the complete removal of the work 'Twitter', which is replaced by 'X'.

Also, the new terms of service say that by using X, 'to the extent permitted by law, you also waive the right to participate as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action, collective action or representative action proceeding'.

On scraping data, it says that 'crawling or scraping the services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited'.

Earlier, it read: 'Crawling the services is permissible if done in accordance with the provisions of the robots.txt file, however, scraping the services without our prior consent is expressly prohibited.'