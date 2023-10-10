X users gain ability to limit replies to verified accounts

However, the move also means it could be hard for those who are now X premium service subscribers to refute misinformation that continues to increase on the platform.

An X user commented: “The most important question is, will this impact free speech?”

“While it looks great, it's not such a great step because some people are not verified; nor do they want to,” another posted.

Musk is trying hard to force everyone to pay to use X.

X (formerly Twitter) is now planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024.