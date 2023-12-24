X violated contract in withholding millions of dollars in bonuses: US judge

Twitter (now called X) violated a contract when it failed to pay tens of millions of dollars in bonuses to its employees promised after Elon Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion, a US federal judge has ruled.

Mark Schobinger, the former senior director of compensation for X, had filed suit against X on behalf of himself and other current and former X employees in June, reports Courthouse News Service.

In the verdict, US District Judge Vincent Chhabria said that Schobinger stated a breach of contract claim under California law, and that Schobinger was covered by the bonus plan and followed all of X’s directions.

“Once Schobinger did what Twitter asked, Twitter’s offer to pay him a bonus in return became a binding contract under California law. And by allegedly refusing to pay Schobinger his promised bonus, Twitter violated that contract,” Chhabria wrote in the judgement.