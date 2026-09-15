10 years after Rio silver, Deepa Malik remains a talisman for Paralympics

‘’Looking back, I see my Rio medal as the launching pad for a journey as to how to take our sport into the consciousness of the masses—not to speak of improving the lot of the children who take it up,’’ said Deepa, who had shared her fascinating story in the autobiography Bring It On last year. There are now plans to bring out a Hindi edition as she feels it may help her act to connect better with the para athletes, most of whom have it as the first language.

Asked when did she decide to take the plunge headlong into administration, Deepa said it was the Khel Ratna award in 2019 which motivated her. ‘’You can say it was the turning point from where I decided to be invested with paralympics in a bigger way. Mind you, I had already created my pathway despite being bound to a wheelchair (since she was barely 30) due to the multiple surgery for the spinal tumour. It was not easy to win a medal at 45 years of age but I wanted to prove everyone wrong,’’ she went on.

‘’I know how much it takes as I have got a daughter with physical disability (her elder daughter Devika was born with a left side hemiplegia) who went on to become an international para athlete. Early on, I realised the need to sensitise people about the movement and I acted as the bridge between the government and the PCI to facilitate funding from the ministry. The other aspect was to tap the corporate sector of the country for sponsorship through their CSR funding while we took recourse to social media to tell our stories,’’ reflected Deepa, who is also a motivational speaker.