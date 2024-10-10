Adios, Rafa! There is a life lesson in the way you played the game

The announcement eventually came on Thursday, 10 October, in a video message — after the owner of 22 grand slam titles gave it another shot, trying to add to his two Olympics medals in Paris, albeit without success.

The end will now come at the Davis Cup Final 8 against the Netherlands in November, in Malaga, Spain — after which, tennis will lose its biggest gladiator of the Open era.

It may then be a little lonely up there for Novak Djokovic, 37, when he resumes his pursuit to add to a daunting tally of 24 grand slam titles next year.

Exactly two years back, Roger Federer had signed off with a farewell appearance at the Laver Cup too — ironically, playing doubles with Nadal in his last game. Their rivalry forms a part of indelible tennis folklore.

Big Three now history

The dynamics of the opt order in men’s tennis will change forever after this, with the battle of the Big Three metamorphosing into a struggle for Djokovic to hold his own against an emerging new order, led by Alcaraz and world No.1 Jannik Sinner.