Afghan series: Is India not ready to do without Rohit, Kohli in T20Is?

The addition of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad has overnight infused a lot more gravitas into the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on Thursday. It has, however, polarised opinions and thrown up a bigger question in its wake — is Indian cricket still not ready to do without the Big Two?

The ground was being prepared when chief selector Ajit Agarkar flew down to South Africa during the last Test series to ostensibly discuss the white ball future of the big guns and going by media reports, both had expressed a desire to bow out of the shortest format at the T20 World Cup in the US & West Indies in June. It certainly put paid to the endless speculation about their future in white-ball cricket ever since India’s shattering defeat in the 50-over World Cup final.

There were any number of possibilities on the table, one of them being Rohit being reinstated as T20 captain with an eye on the World T20, while Kohli’s berth was not guaranteed, given that his strike-rate hovers around 100 in the middle overs. However, a former national selector was spot on when he was quoted telling PTI on condition of anonymity: ‘’Decisions on Rohit and Virat can’t solely be taken by the selection committee. There is a lot at stake, broadcasters, sponsors... and you can’t pick one and drop the other. Ajit and his team needed to maintain a status quo.’’

Kohli, however, will be available for only the second and third T20Is as he has pulled out of the first one due to "personal reasons".