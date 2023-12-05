African Safari: Patience pays for Mukesh Kumar, Bihar's gift to Indian cricket

When the Indian contingent embark on the African Safari on Wednesday, 6 December, for a full series, there will be three players named in all three formats on board — Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaekwad and seamer Mukesh Kumar.

It’s largely due to the big names staying out of the white ball leg of the series, but it’s also an endorsement of the management's faith in Kumar — the Bengal bowler who has won their confidence through this year.

At 30 years old, the affable Kumar is no spring chicken but rather an example of what perseverance and hard work can achieve.

Hailing from the remote village of Gopalganj in Bihar, Kumar’s story bears shades of similarity with Mohammed Shami — the senior pro who relocated from Amroah in Uttar Pradesh to Kolkata, where he earned his stripes for Bengal through club cricket.

Reviewing India’s first T20I win against Australia in the just concluded series on his Youtube channel, Ravi Ashwin lavished such words of praise on Kumar that it would embarrass this unassuming sportsman no end. Calling him ‘Junior Lala’ (Shami is nicknamed Lala in the Indian team), Ashwin said: ‘’Mukesh Kumar has a similar build, similar height, outstanding wrist position — he has that great whip of the wrist and terrific back spin on the ball.’’