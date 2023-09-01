Asia Cup 2023: Five battles which can shape the Indo-Pak contest

The idyllic surroundings of Kandy may seem an unlikely setting for an India-Pakistan game, but there will certainly be no let-up in intensity when the two neighbours face off in their group league game in the Asia Cup on Saturday.

This is the first of two certain clashes in this continental event (with a Super Four clash due between top two finishers of Group A on 10 September) and then, if things go as per script, again a final between the two in Colombo on 17 September. There could, however, be a slip between the cup and the lip, as was evident in the last two Asia Cup finals.

With no bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan now, cricket fans around the world wait for this match-up to happen with bated breath — and it’s going to be different this time. What’s more, a winning start on Saturday can hand either side a psychological edge, with their ICC World Cup match coming up on 14 October in Ahmedabad.