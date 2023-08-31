ASIA CUP: Who will be No.4 for India now—Iyer or Kohli?

Four years after the 2019 ICC World Cup, the conundrum of the No.4 has come back to haunt India again, as they plan to use the Asia Cup as a dress rehearsal for the biggest trophy of the sport—this time, playing on home turf (meaning higher pressure than ever!).

The unavailability of KL Rahul for the two group games in Sri Lanka, as expected, brings up a question mark over that key batting position which troubled them in England too.

The injuries sustained by Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant — as rued by head coach Rahul Dravid on the eve of their departure for the Asia Cup — underlined the team's predicament and forced it to try a few experiments during the three ODIs in the West Indies.

‘’There is an impression that we do not have clarity on who is going to be there. I could have told you 18 months ago who is going to play at No. 4 and No. 5 slots. It was always going to be between KL, Shreyas and Rishabh. There was no doubt in our minds,’’ The Wall said.

But now, he must put his mind to it again.