Asia Cup: All eyes on India–Pakistan clash on 2 September

The timing of the Asia Cup 2023, a dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup in India in October–November in more ways than one, gives it a huge importance.

However, the uncertainty over the tournament during its build-up — not to speak of the hybrid model, with the matches being split between Pakistan and Sri Lanka — hardly does justice to the significance of the event, which begins in Multan, Pakistan, on Wednesday, 30 August.

A look at the five of the six teams in fray — Nepal being an outlying qualifier — says it’s a marquee line-up with five of the potentially most powerful teams for the upcoming World Cup in Subcontinental conditions. However, the embargo on India playing on Pakistani soil and vice versa (the ICC tournaments being the lone exception) has led to a somewhat skewed distribution of matches.