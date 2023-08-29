Robin Uthappa wants to see Virat Kohli play T10 cricket

‘’I certainly would love to see the Virat Kohlis of the world playing this version of the game, because I think it would add so much more value. I think he’s probably one of the greatest ODI players we’ve ever seen in our lives. And I think that he would discover different aspects of his own game when he plays this version of the game,’’ said Uthappa, a top scorer in IPL 2014.

Uthappa, who played for Atlanta Riders, told the event's media team: ‘’I think T10 is here to stay. I think this version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer. Secondly, I think it opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to T20 cricket. So, I do hope that at some point, it gets introduced in India and the current cricketers can play this format of the game."