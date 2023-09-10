Asia Cup: Rohit-Gill pair joins elite league of Indian openers with 121-run partnership

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill decided to fight fire with fire against the Pakistan pacemen as they put up a blazing 121-run opening partnership in their Super Four clash of Asia Cup in Colombo on Sunday. India had reached 147/2 when rains stopped play at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The Indian skipper, a giant of the white ball game, reached his personal landmark of 50 half-centuries in the ODIs while the duo joined the league of some of the illustrious Indian opening pairs this afternoon.

They became the sixth pair to stitch together back-to-back century stands after their unbeaten 147-run effort against qualifiers Nepal on September 4.

A look at the previous pairs can be awe-inspiring: Raman Lamba and Kris Srikkanth; Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar; Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar; Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar; and Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.