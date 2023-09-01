Asia Cup: Sri Lanka open campaign with 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka opened their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Group B match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

On a two-paced pitch, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana took career-best figures of 4-32, while the ever-reliant Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2-19 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage kept the Bangladesh batting line in middle overs, never allowing the batters to score freely, though Najmul Hossain Shanto played a valiant hand for Bangladesh with a fine 89.

In reply, Sri Lanka were reduced to 43-3, but Charith Asalanka slammed 62 not out, hitting five fours and a six, while Sadeera Samarawickrama made 54, laced with six fours.