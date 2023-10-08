Asian Games: China tops table as India gifted cricket gold

After two weeks of competition involving 12,500 participants from 45 nations and territories in 481 events across 40 sports and 61 disciplines, the postponed 2022 Asian Games came to a close in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

Predictably, hosts China top the medal table with a total of 382 medals, 200 of them gold, followed at some distance by Japan (51 golds) and South Korea (42), with just two more finals to come on Sunday in artistic swimming and men's karate.

As well as seeing debuts for new events such as e-sports and breakdancing, the Games have also seen a number of sporting and political controversies.

From a washed-out cricket final to failed doping tests and banned North Korean flags on display.