Asian Games: India thrash Pakistan 10-2, hand archrivals biggest defeat ever

The Indian men's hockey team came up with one of its best-ever performances against Pakistan, handing the archrivals an embarrassing 10-2 defeat in a preliminary league match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

The Indian Memn's hockey team dominated the match with skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11', 17’, 33', 34') scoring four goals and Varun Kumar (41’, 54') contributing a brace. Mandeep Singh (8'), Sumit (30’), Shamsher Singh (46'), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49') scored a goal each for India to get the win. Muhammad Khan (38'), and Abdul Rana (45') scored the goals for Pakistan.

This is India's biggest win against Pakistan in the Asian Games and also in all matches, eclipsing the 7-1 win in the Hockey World League semifinals held in London in 2017.

For many fans, it would also seem like sweet revenge for India's 1-7 defeat to Pakistan in the final of the 1982 Asian Games. However, former India international Joaquim Carvalho, who played in that 1982 final, said this win should not be rated very highly as this Pakistan is not a patch on the 1982 squad.