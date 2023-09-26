Asian Games: Journey has just begun for Titas, says Jhulan Goswami

A day after India women’s cricket team claimed gold at the Asian Games, their 18-year-old pace sensation Titas Sadhu is still creating ripples in the fraternity. The tall Bengal seamer, who made his senior international debut only in the semi-final against Bangladesh in China, rattled the Sri Lankan top order to emerge as the Player of the Final.

Standing at 5’ 8 inches, Titas wreaked havoc by finishing with figures of 4-1-6-3, which included the wicket of skipper Chamari Athapaththu, one of finest batters in current women’s game. Her height and her ability to generate pace and movement off the pitch had been a talking point, though her mentor Jhulan Goswami is hardly surprised.

Goswami, a legend of the game who bid adieu to international cricket after 20 years in 2022, was quick to spot the raw talent in Titas when she was bowling at the nets as a 15-year-old. ‘’The journey has just begun for her. I was impressed by the way she kept her calm in the final on Monday while I also saw the same quality in her during the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. It’s not easy to be just be yourself in a high pressure final and not try extra hard,’’ said Goswami.