Asian Games: Jyothi survives Chinese attempts to get her disqualified to win silver

Jyothi Yarraji bagged silver after being illegally disqualified along with a Chinese competitor by the race officials on what was a dramatic day for India in the Asian Games athletics competitions on which the country showed its rising might by bagging nine medals in a single day, in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Despite the attempts by the Chinese officials to get their runner Wu Yanni back into the race despite her making a false start, the Indian girls raced under protest and finished third. In their eagerness to favour the local competitor, the race officials also allowed Wu Yanni to run the race and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) lodged an official protest at Wu Yanni's presence in the race despite being disqualified. The Chinese officials eventually ruled against the Chinese athlete and Jyothi eventually got the silver medal.

"In my entire life as an athlete, I have never seen such a thing -- officials first disqualify an athlete and then bring her back. They tried to throw Jyothi out but she did not make any false start, her hands were touching the track when the Chinese runner was already a step and a half ahead. We lodged a protest immediately," said Anju Bobby George, senior Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).