Asian Games: Jyothi survives Chinese attempts to get her disqualified to win silver
Jyothi Yarraji bagged silver after being illegally disqualified along with a Chinese competitor by the race officials on what was a dramatic day for India in the Asian Games athletics competitions on which the country showed its rising might by bagging nine medals in a single day, in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Despite the attempts by the Chinese officials to get their runner Wu Yanni back into the race despite her making a false start, the Indian girls raced under protest and finished third. In their eagerness to favour the local competitor, the race officials also allowed Wu Yanni to run the race and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) lodged an official protest at Wu Yanni's presence in the race despite being disqualified. The Chinese officials eventually ruled against the Chinese athlete and Jyothi eventually got the silver medal.
"In my entire life as an athlete, I have never seen such a thing -- officials first disqualify an athlete and then bring her back. They tried to throw Jyothi out but she did not make any false start, her hands were touching the track when the Chinese runner was already a step and a half ahead. We lodged a protest immediately," said Anju Bobby George, senior Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
Jyothi, who demonstrated with the race officials and tried to prove to them that she did not make a false start, said she was sure she did not make a false start.
"I don't know much about the rules but I was clear, I did not make a false start," Jyothi told the media later in the mixed zone.
"Sometimes it is important that you stand up for your rights, I was sure that I did not make a false start and therefore fought for myself," said Jyothi in a press conference after the medal ceremony.
Jyothi clocked 12.91 to finish behind LIn Yuwei of China, who clocked her personal best of 12.71 to take the gold medal. Jyothi bagged silver in 12.91 while Japan's Yum Tanaka was upgraded to the bronze medal in 13.04 after she had finished fourth in the race. Wu Yanni was eventually shown as disqualified in the official results.
While the spotlight suddenly turned onto the 100m hurdles and Jyothi, India came up with a solid performance on the day in track and field claiming two gold, four silver and three bronze medals for a rich haul of nine medals in Hangzhou Olympic Complex Stadium.
Published: 02 Oct 2023, 8:57 AM