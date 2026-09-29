Asian Games: Parveen’s redemption story in line for a golden finish

The redemption story of Parveen Hooda, the feisty boxer from Rohtak in Haryana, is one to warm your hearts. Three years after the boxer, then 22, had her bronze medal stripped in Hangzhou because of a whereabout failure, she is back with a bang and in line for an Asian Games gold in her weight category.

A two-year suspension imposed by the International Testing Agency, which cost her a tilt at the Olympic quota for Paris, was by no means easy for her. However, a toughened Parveen has now assured India of at least a silver when she blew over China’s Li Shu 4-1 in women’s 65 kg semi-final on Tuesday and will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei, a bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, in the final on Friday.

The boxers, in fact, lit up India’s campaign on Tuesday amid mounting criticism that the medal-hunt of the contingent was far less impressive than their harvest of 107 medals in the previous edition. They have already improved on their haul from the last Games (four) with an assured tally of six – and the colour of some of the medals are expected to change later in the week.