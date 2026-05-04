Asian Games: Vinesh drops bombshell against Brij Bhushan ahead of trials

The spectre of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh came back to haunt the sport again with Olympian Vinesh Phogat identifying herself as one of the six female wrestlers who were sexually harassed by the official.

The admission made by the wrestler in a video statement on Sunday, 3 May was part of a tirade in which Vinesh said Brij Bhushan was trying to scuttle her comeback bid in the Asian Games later this year. She alleged that the WFI’s decision to hold ranking tournaments and trials in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh — a personal stronghold for Brij Bhushan — is not going to provide her a level playing field under any circumstances.

‘’He (Brij Bhushan) has his own private college and this competition is being organised there. That every hardworking athlete will get their due there — this is something very unlikely and almost impossible,’’ said Vinesh, who missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being ‘overweight’ by 100 grams in the weigh-in. A tearful Vinesh then bid adieu to the sport and took a plunge into politics before announcing her comeback from retirement.