Asian Games: Vinesh drops bombshell against Brij Bhushan ahead of trials
Olympian alleges she was one of the six victims of sexual harassment by former WFI president
The spectre of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh came back to haunt the sport again with Olympian Vinesh Phogat identifying herself as one of the six female wrestlers who were sexually harassed by the official.
The admission made by the wrestler in a video statement on Sunday, 3 May was part of a tirade in which Vinesh said Brij Bhushan was trying to scuttle her comeback bid in the Asian Games later this year. She alleged that the WFI’s decision to hold ranking tournaments and trials in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh — a personal stronghold for Brij Bhushan — is not going to provide her a level playing field under any circumstances.
‘’He (Brij Bhushan) has his own private college and this competition is being organised there. That every hardworking athlete will get their due there — this is something very unlikely and almost impossible,’’ said Vinesh, who missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being ‘overweight’ by 100 grams in the weigh-in. A tearful Vinesh then bid adieu to the sport and took a plunge into politics before announcing her comeback from retirement.
Vinesh further alleged that despite Brij Bhushan's official removal, the federation remains under his de facto control through current chief Sanjay Singh. ‘’Who will referee whose match, how many points a referee will give... all of this will be controlled by Brij Bhushan and his people. And the government and our sports ministry are watching this as silent spectators.
‘’You can imagine — going to his place, to his own college where every person would be connected to him... going there and competing in such a situation is extremely difficult. Even after that, whether I will be able to go there and give my 100 per cent — I do not think so."
The cases against Singh first made global headlines in 2023 when three top wrestlers — Vinesh and Olympic medallists Sakshi Mallik and Bajrang Punia — led months of sit-in protests at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, which took a dramatic turn when police detained them during a march to India’s new Parliament building. Footage of the Olympic medallists being dragged through the streets sparked international condemnation, including a rare rebuke from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
You can imagine – going to his place, to his own college where every person would be connected to him... going there and competing in such a situation is extremely difficult. Even after that, whether I will be able to go there and give my 100 per cent - I do not think soVinesh Phogat
Brij Bhushan, a former BJP MP, was cleared in a separate sexual harassment case filed by an underage female wrestler. A Delhi court accepted a police report recommending the cancellation of that specific case after the complainant reportedly withdrew her statement last year.
However, Brij Bhushan — who has consistently denied all allegations — still faces serious charges of sexual harassment and stalking in the ongoing case involving Vinesh and five other adult female wrestlers. ‘’The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed because it concerns their dignity and honour,’’ Vinesh said, before adding: ‘’But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending... But I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing.’’
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