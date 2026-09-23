Asiad: With chips down, Manu Bhaker misses mentor Jaspal in her corner

Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final at the 2026 Asian Games after qualifying third.

The result came amid heightened emotions over the death of her coach-mentor Jaspal Rana, whose guidance had been central to her resurgence and 2024 Olympic success.

Bhaker has another medal opportunity in the women’s 25m sport pistol event on 27-28 September.

Manu Bhaker, India’s double medallist at the Paris Olympics, found herself under the media glare on a day when she wanted it the least after missing out on an elusive medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. She came up short after finishing fifth in her favourite women’s 10m air pistol individual final and showed the scars of having to compete without her coach-cum-mentor, Jaspal Rana, by her side.

A multiple Asian Games gold medallist, Rana’s return as Manu’s personal coach proved a decisive move in 2024, when she became only the second Indian woman after PV Sindhu to win two Olympic medals at a single Games. However, the 49-year-old Rana’s death from a heart attack barely a few months ago left Manu shattered, and emotions ran high when the subject came up during her media interaction after the final.

"If I remember all those years... it’s not that you remember him once or twice, it stays with you. When a person has been a big part of your life, it stays," a visibly overwhelmed Manu said.

Bhaker’s fifth-place finish followed another narrow miss for India in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, where the team finished fourth — just two inner-10 shots short of a podium finish.

While Indian shooters have started delivering on the range — they accounted for the second-highest number of medals from a single discipline at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with a haul of 22, behind athletics’ 29 — it is Manu who invariably finds herself under the scanner after being hailed as a young sensation since Tokyo 2020.