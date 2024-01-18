Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal grateful to fans after second-round exit

A day after raising Indian hopes at the Australian Open, Sumit Nagal’s challenge was brought to a halt by Juncheng Shang, a Chinese 18-year-old wild card entry, in a four-setter second round match on Thursday.

Penning a heartfelt note after his exit on X, the 26-year-old wrote: “What a rollercoaster the last few days have been at the Australian Open. Disappointed to not get over the line today, but also proud of the run I had. Thanks a lot to my sponsors Indian Oil, Aryan Pumps, Yonex, ASICS, Gatorade & Maha Tennis Foundation for the support. Thanks to my coaches Sascha Nensel, Milos Galecic, and Dr. Cynthia Hucks-Smith for all the work they’ve been putting in.”

“A massive thanks to everyone for the electrifying support at the courts. And to everyone back home for all the love. I enjoyed reading all your wonderful comments and messages,” Nagal added.

Coming into the match after an inspiring win over 27th seed Uzbek Alexander Bublik, Nagal began on a strong note and took the first set, but the Chinese got better as the game progressed to walk out the winner with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.