Australian Open: From 900 euros in the bank, Sumit Nagal now hopes to keep the journey alive

Barely five months earlier, Sumit Nagal rued in an interview that he was left with 900 euros (around Rs 80,000) at his bank and it may not be possible for him to pursue his career on the ATP Tour. “The funding needed to break into the top 100 is around one crore,” said the 26-year-old - who had his prayers answered when he upstaged 27th seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday to make heads turn in Melbourne.

It was after 34 years since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989 (when he shocked Mats Wilander in the second round of Australian Open) that Sumit, very much a journeyman, became the first Indian to beat a seeded player in the main singles draw of a slam event. Even if he loses the next match, Sumit will be richer by Aus $180,000 (around Rs 98 lakh), something which will help him pursue his dream for some more time.

‘’I am feeling good. It’s been more emotional than physical. Every match, I’m getting better and better. I struggled to play two sets on Friday. Today, I played three. I haven’t been at this stage every game. The plan for tomorrow is to take it easy, take an ice bath, and get a massage. Pretty typical,’’ Nagal told broadcasters SonyLIV. Currently ranked 139th on the Tour, he will be taking on Chinese Juancheng Shang, ranked 140 in a winnable encounter in the second round on Thursday and should be get over this hurdle, Carlos Alcaraz may be looming ahead of him.