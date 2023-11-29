BCCI opts for continuity by retaining Rahul Dravid as head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted for continuity when it announced on Wednesday that Rahul Dravid would stay on in his role as head coach of the men's national team, while his support staff from the recent 50-over ICC World Cup also received contract extensions.

However, unlike his initial contract in 2021, which was for two years and ended with the ICC showpiece in India, no expiry date for his current tenure has been stated in the official BCCI press release. "The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," the statement said.

Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach) are the support staff members who have received contract extensions alongside Dravid.