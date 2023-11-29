BCCI opts for continuity by retaining Rahul Dravid as head coach
Unlike his initial contract in 2021, which was for two years and ended with the ICC World Cup in India, no expiry date for his current tenure has been stated
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted for continuity when it announced on Wednesday that Rahul Dravid would stay on in his role as head coach of the men's national team, while his support staff from the recent 50-over ICC World Cup also received contract extensions.
However, unlike his initial contract in 2021, which was for two years and ended with the ICC showpiece in India, no expiry date for his current tenure has been stated in the official BCCI press release. "The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," the statement said.
Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach) are the support staff members who have received contract extensions alongside Dravid.
Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, appointed for a two-year term which ended with the ODI World Cup. Under Dravid, India also finished runners-up in the last World Test Championship, again losing to Australia in the final.
The last 10 days or so after India lost the World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad gave rise to the buzz that in case Dravid was unwilling to continue in the hot seat, which involves a lot of travelling, his erstwhile teammate and stand-in coach VVS Laxman was set to step in. Now, with Dravid agreeing to the board’s offer, the former India captain is expected to continue at least until the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 2024 in the Caribbean and USA.
"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable,’’ Dravid was quoted as saying. ‘’Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal.
"I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."
Dravid and his team are currently on a break and hence not involved in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, where Laxman is standing in. Dravid’ and team's first assignment on their return to duty will be the upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa, starting 10 December.
The Indian team is expected to depart on 6 December and are scheduled to play three T20Is and ODIs each, as well as two Tests.
