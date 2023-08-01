Bumrah is back, but it’s high time to handle him with care

It’s the good news that the Indian cricket fans have been waiting to hear for a while now. Jasprit Bumrah, the attacking lynchpin of India who was laid low for close to a year with a crippling stress fracture, is back in business – named as captain of a young Indian team to play a three-match T20 series against Ireland later this month.

A video started doing the rounds on social media since Sunday which showed Bumrah, clad in shorts, bowling full tilt from either side of the wicket in a practice game organised by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Alur off Bengaluru. Bowling against the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, who are engaged in a pre-season camp there, he conceded 34 runs in his 10 overs with two maidens and snapped up the wicket of opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

It was part of his simulation training, devised by NCA head VVS Laxman to test the fitness of Bumrah as well as Prasiddh Krishna – who had also undergone a long spell at the sidelines after a back surgery. The decks were finally cleared for the return of the smiling assassin, who would like to test his readiness in Ireland before plunging into the challenging task of Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup in India in October-November.