Can new coach Hafiz Hashim arrest the dip in Sindhu’s form?

The P.V. Sindhu fans greeted the news of her tie-up with Indonesian ace Mohammed Hafiz Hashim as the new personal coach with enthusiasm on social media on Tuesday. However, it remains to be seen if the move helps the two-time Olympic medallist, the only Indian woman athlete to do so, arrest her dip in form.

‘’HERE WE GO! In typical Fabrizio style, I am thrilled to announce that Hafiz Hashim is my new coach,’’ said a beaming Sindhu as she posted her photo with the 2003 All England winner on Twitter. ‘’After a long drawn out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach,’’ said Sindhu, currently in Yeosu for the Korea Open Super 500 tournament.

Ever since coming back after an lay-off forced by a knee journey in January this year, Sindhu had not quite been the same player and as per current BWF rankings, she has slipped to No.17 - going down below the top 10 bracket last year for the first time since 2016. The qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024 has started from May 1, and Sindhu’s desperation to seek the perfect roadmap to the next Olympics is showing as she wants to cap it with a golden finish after her silver (Rio 2016) and bronze in Tokyo.