David Warner: From 'sandpapergate' to super send-off in Sydney

Where exactly would you place David Warner in the pantheon of great opening batters in Test cricket, if at all? The challenge certainly becomes more difficult when you consider that Australia itself has boasted so many — Bill Lawry, Bobby Simpson, Geoff Marsh, David Boon, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer among them.

It’s not that some of these men didn’t adopt radical shot-making, such as think Hayden. It was primarily him and Langer who ushered in a brisk run rate as openers, and were instrumental in seeing Australia pile up 350-plus scores in a day and put opponents under the pump, time and again. No, Warner was not of their class, but the legacy he leaves in the history of the most successful country across formats is second to none.

As he walked in, along with childhood friend Usman Khawaja, to bat for a potential final innings in his farewell Test to a guard of honour by the Pakistan players in Sydney on Wednesday, the 37-year-old must have felt a sense of gratitude deep down.

‘’It is like a fairytale ending,’’ Warner admitted at a lengthy pre-match press conference where he also confirmed his retirement from ODIs — keeping the window open for the 2025 Champions Trophy provided he is still playing ‘decent’ cricket.