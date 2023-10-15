Did India win the match against Pakistan but lose the game in Ahmedabad?

Even before the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad began on Saturday, 14 October, the trolling of the visitors had started. A full-page advertisement in city newspapers set the tone with travel and hospitality brand MakeMyTrip consoling Pakistani players for the certain defeat against India.

Discounts were offered to Pakistani players as consolation prizes.

If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell

By 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar

By 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka

Former Indian cricketer and opener Virender Sehwag found it funny enough to post appreciatively in social media, “Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein; Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein”

While the ‘moment marketing’ or gimmick advertising was applauded by many, not everyone was amused. They found it in poor taste.