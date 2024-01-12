"Eden Gardens holds special memories for me": Clive Lloyd

The City of Joy has had an enduring romance with the West Indies when it comes to cricket — and Clive Lloyd is well aware of it.

The ‘Big Cat’, who was at the helm of an all-conquering team in the ‘70s and ‘80s and led them to back-to-back World Cup wins, admitted it was one of the factors which made him agree to an invitation to visit Kolkata after eight years.

The last time he set foot at the Eden Gardens was in 2016 for the T20 World Cup final, a visit made more memorable when Carlos Brathwaite launched a famous last-over assault to steer the West Indies their second World T20 crown. ‘’It was a memorable visit but my association with this city goes further back in time. I made my Test debut here and scored one of my best centuries—a 161 not out (off 290 balls) to a winning cause in 1983,’’ Lloyd said on the sidelines of one of his programmes during a whistle-stop visit to the city.

‘’It’s a great sporting city and from what I remember, it’s known for its football as well," the 79-year-old recalled. "While our Test matches always attracted a sell-out crowd, when we were leaving the stadium after the day’s play, there would still be about 40,000 people waiting around the team bus."