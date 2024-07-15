Euro 2024: Can Yamal-Nico help Spain emulate their Class of 2008?

The wait between Spain’s first Euro Championship in 1964 and the second one in 2008 was a yawning 44 years — long enough for them to be called under achievers. It was, in contrast, 12 years between their third triumph in 2012 and the fourth one last night, and it came in a style which underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the Fifa World Cup in two years’ time.

Do Alvaro Morata’s men have it in them to match the exploits of their golden generation which went on to win back-to-back Euros and the World Cup in between in 2010? A footballing feat which looks like a dream but the likes of Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, Fernando Torres, Carles Puyol and Xavi have been effusive in their praise about the manner their successors went about their job in Germany.

“A real team, European champions. I said I was proud and today I am even prouder. It confirms what we are. For me, they are the best in the world and today I confirm that definition,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who let his guard drop for the first time in a month as he was given victory bumps by his bunch of jubilating boys after the triumph at a historic venue where Jesse Owens once ran in front of Herr Hitler.