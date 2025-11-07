Exclusive: Shahid could show his wizardry on any turf, says Zafar Iqbal

Speaking to National Herald over phone, Zafar said that it often seemed that the turf – be it grass or astro turf which was only introduced in India from 1982 – made no difference to Shahid’s wizardy. ‘’He would always find a way to wrongfoot the rival defence with his dribbling,’’ he said. If Moscow was the high point of his career, Zafar’s biggest regret was that despite having a more balanced team four years later in Los Angeles 1984, they had to be content by finishing fifth after beating Netherlands 5-2 in play-offs.

The wait for the next podium finish in hockey, a sport which had been India’s calling card with eight Olympic gold medals (13 in all with a silver and four bronze), was a four-decade one when Manpreet Singh’s men claimed a bronze in Tokyo 2020. ‘’Personally speaking, I was very happy to see that their bronze after such a long wait was like worth it’s weight in gold – both in Tokyo and Paris. Our times were no different when on coming back from Moscow, the team members were given an Atlas cycle each and a brief case,’’ Zafar said with a hearty laugh.

Reflecting on the bigger picture about India’s hockey journey for a century, the Padmashri awardee lauded the game’s officialdom for showing the foresight and acumen to take the game forward. ‘’See, most people know about Major Dhyan Chand and our extraordinary achievements in the sport but sometimes, the role of the administration is not appreciated enough. The Indian Hockey Association (IHA), founded in Gwalior in 1925 with Pankaj Gupta at the helm, was the first national body outside Europe to be recognised by the FIH and this opened the door for us to enter the 1928 Games,’’ said Zafar, who had worn many a hat like that of chief national coach and selector.