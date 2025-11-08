Exclusive: We took long to adjust to astro turf and rule changes: Somaya

The lanky figure of M.M. Somaya at the right half position had been a regular feature over three Olympic Games across the Eighties. The names of Mohammed Shahid, Zafar Iqbal, Somaya or Romeo James still gives goosebumps to a student of the game’s history, though the man himself candidly admits that their collective potential didn’t always translate to achievements.

A member of the gold medallist 1980 Moscow Olympics team, Somaya is as nostalgic as his peers at Indian hockey celebrating it’s 100-year journey. If there is a tinge of regret in him, it was about the game taking too long to adapt itself from grass to astro turf in India – and hence a long lull had set in for long till the current generation ended the drought with a much-awaited bronze finish in Tokyo 2020.

Speaking to National Herald over phone, the skipper of India’s 1988 Seoul Olympics reflected: ‘’ I made my international debut in Moscow and it was also my first exposure to the synthetic turf. Four years later in LA 1984, I think it was possibly the best team I ever played on but we failed to qualify for the semi-finals after a draw with Germany. The going had got tough for our teams and after finishing 12th in the World Cup, I was handed the captaincy in Seoul and we managed to finish sixth.’’