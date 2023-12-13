First T20: Rinku Singh underlines his claims for a World T20 berth again

The rains came back to haunt the India-South Africa white ball series, but South Africa managed to show they can be a tough proposition to beat at home. It’s however a pity from Indian perspective that the two outstanding half centuries by stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh eventually didn’t come for a winning cause.

There was a sense of occasion in the efforts of both SKY (56 off 36 balls) and Rinku (68 not out off 39). While Surya overtook Virat Kohli’s record of being the fastest among Indian batters to reach 2000 T20I runs, it was Rinku’s first fifty in international cricket – and what a way it was to reach the landmark. Their 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket, in overcast conditions after both the openers fell for ducks, displayed a fearlessness which can be an asset in the T20 World Cup next year.

A solid start is often called for in an overseas tour and it looked ominous with India at six for two with both the in-form openers gone, but Surya launched into a counterattacking mode in his trademark style. Rinku, meanwhile, was a revelation against a quality attack – taking time initially before he started asserting himself with some lovely square off the wickets and the lofted drives over the bowler’s head for sixes.

Surya, meanwhile, vindicated that he had been the world No.1 ranked T20 batter for a reason - collecting a chunk of his runs behind the wicket. His three sixes came as he got inside the line of the ball ever so quickly to send them ball over the ropes - two in the fine leg region and one over midwicket. Such audacious shots, as the batter was seen explaining during a mid-innings interview on TV, are actually a product of intensive practice sessions.