Forbes list: PV Sindhu at par with Simone Biles, in 16th spot among top earners

The current year may have seen double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu endure her worst form in recent years, but it did not reflect on her overall earnings. The Forbes list of highest-paid women athletes of 2023 saw the badminton star finishing at par with US gymnastics icon Simone Biles—in 16th position, with $7.1 million in earnings.

Last year, Sindhu was placed 12th with her $7.1 million earnings, in a list that was led by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. Sindhu had broken into the top 10 in the 2018 list with $8.5 million, which placed her at seventh.

Beginning the year as world No.11 this year, Sindhu slumped to three opening-round exits on the BWF World Tour. In July, she had slipped to 17th place, her lowest ranking in a decade, after dropping out of the Top 10.