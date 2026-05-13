Future tense for Vinesh Phogat as world body puts ball in WFI’s court

Clarifying further, he said the international testing agency can only suspend someone on UWW’s behalf in case of a doping offence. ‘’ITA may only suspend someone on our behalf in case of doping, but it has nothing to do with the organiser of the competition. I don’t even know what competition is in question.’’

Lalovic emphasised that the selection is the prerogative of a national federation: ‘’If she is cleared to compete by ITA/UWW, that is the first part. The second is selection by NF. In that case (ranking series criteria), she (Vinesh) has to be selected and announced by the federation,’’ he added.

The UWW’s stance is not unusual, and in sync with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines so that there is no interference in the operations of an NF, but there are still a number of points in the showcause notice which questions the neutrality of the WFI.

A contentious issue, of course, is the WFI demanding an explanation from Vinesh about her being found overweight by 100 grams in the weigh-in ahead of the final bout at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The distraught wrestler, who was agonisingly close to winning at least a silver, had appealed to the Court of Arbitration (CAS), a decision which ostensibly had the backing of both the WFI and IOA. The appeal was rejected and with it, Vinesh’s hopes.

Informed WFI sources, meanwhile, say the ranking event in Gonda was by no means a trial for either the Commonwealth Games or Asian Games. Asked by PTI on Wednesday whether a response by Vinesh to the showcause can pave her way for a return to competitive wrestling (the WFI embargo on her ends on 26 June), WFI president Sanjay Singh reiterated that the matter would depend on the outcome of the disciplinary process.

“I am telling you, she (Vinesh) should give us her clarification. If that clarification is satisfactory, then her return will be accepted,’’ Singh said. Given the history of Vinesh’s face-offs with the WFI (read erstwhile president Brij Bhushan Singh), the episode seems destined for the long haul, with the federation enjoying a clear cut edge.