Glenn Maxwell: Passage to India ends with a flourish

There are now calls in Australia to make a movie on Glenn Maxwell, ‘Maxi’ to his teammates. It’s a different issue whether his fans’ wishes will be fulfilled, but there’s no denying that there is enough masala in his life and times to make one.

A freak innings of 201 which they are calling the greatest ODI innings in history, two 50-over World Cups and one World T20 in the bag, a battle with mental health and a tryst with India which saw him hitched to the lovely Vini Raman — there is certainly no dearth of dramatic ingredients for a script. And the day before his departure from India after a memorable two and-a-half months, he decided to end the sojourn with a flourish which saw Australia bounce back strongly in the ongoing T20 series.

This time in Guwahati, it was a freakish 100 off 47 balls — making him the only batter along with Rohit Sharma to hit four T20 centuries in international cricket — and the joint fastest Australian centurion in this format along with Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.