Green ruled out of India Test series, to undergo back surgery

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will undergo a surgery for a stress fracture in his lower spine which will rule him out for six months, including the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The 25-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back after experiencing pain during last month's tour of the UK.

Green has previously suffered four stress fractures in his back but has not encountered any issues in that area since 2019.

While stress fractures are common among fast bowlers, Cricket Australia said Green has a "unique defect".

“Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury,” a CA statement said on Monday.

Following a week of evaluations and discussions, Green decided to opt for a similar type of surgery undergone by several pacers including Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff, and Ben Dwarshuis.