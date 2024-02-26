Hardik Pandya back to bowling in Mumbai T20 event ahead of IPL

The good news for Mumbai Indians fans is that with less than a month to go for the IPL 2024, their new captain Hardik Pandya is back in competitive cricket. The allrounder, who was out of action since the early stages of the ODI World Cup in October 2023 owing to an ankle injury, picked up two wickets for the Reliance team in the DY Patil T20 tournament in his first match in nearly five months.

Pandya, sporting long hair and a bandana, gave away 22 runs in his three overs while playing against ONGC Reliance 1. He is leading a line-up that features the likes of Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla, most of his MI teammates.

The injury-prone allrounder’s high profile trade from Gujarat Titans to MI last November, and anointment as captain in place of Rohit Sharma, did not go down well with the legion of Rohit fans. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), meanwhile, chose to keep its faith in Rohit as the leader for the T20 World Cup in June despite Pandya being the regular skipper of the national T20 team ever since the last World T20 in Australia.