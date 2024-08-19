How Imane Khelif now looks to settle her gender battle beyond the ring

It’s been nearly 10 days that Imane Khelif won Algeria’s first-ever boxing gold medal since 1996 in the boxing ring of the Paris Olympics. Now back in her home country to a heroic welcome and as an inspirational figure for girls willing to take up sport, Imane is bracing for a fight on a different turf.

Khelif’s attorney, Nabil Boudi, has filed a criminal lawsuit over alleged acts of ‘cyber harassment’ against some of the most influential figures in the world over what he feels are “misogynistic, racist and sexist” remarks about the boxer’s gender. While Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling have been named by Boudi, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s name could be the third one in their appeal.

What did Musk and Rowling say exactly? X owner Musk amplified a tweet from swimmer Riley Gaines that “men don't belong in women's sports”. Rowling falsely referred to Khelif as “a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman (Angela Carini) he’s just punched in the head”. Trump, meanwhile, pledged to "keep men out of women’s sport" at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, referring to two boxers: Imane and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan.

Judy Murray, mother of tennis star Andy, also slammed the decision to allow Imane to compete, saying on X, “This should never have been allowed to happen. Bring back the swab test. Sport has to be fair and safe for biological women.”