HS Prannoy’s bronze lone silver lining for India at Worlds

At 31 years, the lithe H.S. Prannoy finally etched his name as one of the medallists at World Championships at Copen Hagen on Saturday. It was India’s 14th medal at the marquee badminton event alright, though he had to remain content with a bronze after being pipped by world No. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semi-finals.

A bronze medal in men’s singles would have been deemed satisfactory in the past, but not possibly for an India who are current Thomas Cup champions and considered as one of the powerhouses in badminton. PV Sindhu, a gold medallist at the Worlds in 2019 and the most successful Indian player in the event with five individual medals, failed to shake off her lean patch as she was shown the door as early as in second round.

The in-form doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who came into the tournament on the back of three titles this year which took them to world No.2 in rankings, raised hopes with a progress to quarters till they were disposed off by the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Skaarup Rasmussen finals on Friday.