World Athletics: Who are javelin finalists DP Manu and Kishore Jena?

Come Sunday evening at Budapest, India’s spearman Neeraj Chopra will have company in the finals of his event at the World Athletics. DP Manu and Kishore Jena will comprise a surprise trio of Indians in the finals of the gruelling field event – a number which could have been four but for an injury to Rohit Yadav.

Call it ‘The Neeraj effect’ or what you will, but the rise of these two youngsters from different parts of the country shows that the sport is catching on – and Chopra’s exploits on the global stage has certainly injected him with a big dose of self belief. Man, 23, hails from the Hassan district of Karnataka while Jena, now 27, is from Puri district of Odisha.