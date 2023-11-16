World Cup semis: Did Shami, Shreyas turn anger into on-field magic?

Is it latent anger which drove Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer to shine in the latter half of India’s dream campaign in the ongoing ICC World Cup? A hypothetical question, more so since anger doesn’t count for much in this particular sport, but it could have surely fired their egos to extract some stirring performances.

A day after India kept their date with the final and Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries, the paeans are still on overdrive. In a country blessed with a lineage of batting icons like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, idolatry comes naturally, even if sometimes at the cost of losing sight of the team’s cause.

It’s in this context that Iyer’s breezy innings of 105 at a strike rate of 150.00, his second successive century, was even more crucial than Kohli’s record-breaking ton as it provided the hosts a critical cushion of those 70-odd runs in the end. The 28-year-old, who was a doubtful starter for the showpiece with a lingering back injury, became the third Indian batter after Kohli and Sharma to complete 500 runs in the tournament.