World Cup final: As Aus bowl first, Brad says his team will win, Anjum disagrees

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the final of the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams have opted to go in with the same squads that played the semi-finals against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the team needs to stay nice and calm during the game if they want to go over the line in today’s final.

"The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team," said Rohit at the toss.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said dew will play a role in today's final against India. "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot," said Cummins.

India defeated Australia in the league stages when the two teams met last month in Chennai. Moreover, India has had an unbeaten run thus far, winning all 10 games en route to the final.