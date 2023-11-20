ICC World Cup final pitch invader remanded to day's police custody

An Australian arrested for invading the pitch during Sunday's World Cup cricket final between India and Australia wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt was on Monday remanded to a day's police custody by a Gandhinagar court, an official said.

Wen Johnson (24) had run on to the pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium just before the drinks break in the final at around 3.00 pm, but was immediately apprehended by security personnel as he approached batter Virat Kohli.

He was then arrested by Chandkheda police on charges of criminal trespass and causing hurt to deter public servants from doing their duty. The city police commissioner transferred the case from Chandkheda police to the crime branch, which presented Johnson in a court in Gandhinagar to seek his remand for further probe.

Advocate VS Vaghela, appearing for Johnson, told reporters his client was remanded to police custody until 5.00 pm on Tuesday, though the crime branch had sought 10-day custody on various grounds.