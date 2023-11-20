ICC World Cup postmortem: Snub to Kapil, Dhoni & fans’ unsporting behaviour emerge as sore points

The morning after India’s heartbreak at the World Cup final, two other issues have become major talking points at the end of the 45-day extravaganza.

The first one is certainly an interview with Kapil Dev, with the legendary 1983 World Cup winning captain saying he was not invited for the final.

The other regards the unsporting behaviour from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that," Dev, the greatest allrounder India has ever produced, said in an interview with ABP News. And this surely has stirred up a hornet’s nest.

"I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me, but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event... and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” the veteran added.

Social media is agog with comments that with India hosting a 50-overs World Cup after 12 years, one expected a bit more grace from the BCCI. Inviting all the members of their World Cup-winning squads from 1983 and 2011 — the only two occasions India has won the trophy — was surely the least they might have done?