ICC World Cup: It’s been a cup of woes for Shakib Al Hasan so far

Now 36, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is a perfect case of been there, done that. It often passes under the radar that he, along with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim, are playing their fifth 50-over ICC World Cup and were part of a side which famously upset the Rahul Dravid-led India in the 2007 edition.

However, the best allrounder of his country surely did not bargain for his final bow in the showpiece to end in such an underwhelming manner. The man who scored 606 runs, including two centuries, in the 2019 edition, has registered scores of 14, 1, 40 and 1 in four innings so far and looks desperate to make amends in a low-key contest against the Netherlands at Eden Gardens on Saturday, 28 October.

First a war of words with his longtime friend and teammate Tamim Iqbal in the build-up to the event, then an indifferent campaign by his team and poor personal form — life has not been easy for the superstar from India's neighbouring country. Neither did he help things with his sudden departure for home from Mumbai after their last defeat, ostensibly to work on certain aspects of his batting with childhood coach Nazmul Abedin.

An unusual move this, which betrays his lack of trust in the team management’s wisdom — more so since it’s not a bilateral series but the World Cup. A media report says he received a harsh welcome, with fans booing and chanting bhoa-bhoa-bhoa (fake) as he left the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) academy premises on Thursday after a net session with Abedin. He flew into Kolkata, a short flight from Dhaka, the same evening and joined his teammates at the nets.